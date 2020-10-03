In Great Britain, a 10-year-old boy caught pneumonia from a hamster, writes October 1 The sun…

According to the publication, Jack Sage fought for a whole year with a disease that doctors could not diagnose for two months. After two bronchoscopies, Jack was found and many tests were diagnosed, doctors discovered eosinophilic pneumonia in the boy.

As it turned out, before the child’s health deteriorated, he played with the pet hamster Tango.

It was in the rodent that the doctors saw the problem. Experts noted that such cases of infection are extremely rare, but still occur. The family had to give up the hamster, and Jack started to recover, the treatment took over a year.

