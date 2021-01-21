In Bristol, an 18-year-old girl died after giving birth, she did not know about her pregnancy, reports the Metro.

According to the source, Danielle Jones, her family and partner did not notice signs of pregnancy until the onset of childbirth, which took place at home.

After a while, she felt unwell, the doctors who arrived hospitalized her, but the girl died in the hospital. Her newborn son survived.

The cause of death is currently being established. In turn, the relatives began collecting funds for the funeral and for things for the child.

