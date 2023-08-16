Home page politics

From: Felix Busjaeger

In June, Raoul Classen (lr) from Bündnis Deutschland, Jan Timke from BIW, Niklas Stadelmann from Bündnis Deutschland and Piet Leidreiter informed about the results of the ballot. © Janet Binder/dpa

In Bremen, the citizens are represented in anger after the merger with the alliance Germany as a parliamentary group in the citizenship. Now there could be headwinds for the government.

Bremen – Thanks to a merger with the Alliance Germany, the angry citizens have made it into the Bremen Parliament and now form a parliamentary group together. Already to Bremen election 2023 A few months ago, the success of the party, which achieved almost 23 percent in Bremerhaven, was discussed controversially. Your political goal at the time: to the right of the CDU, but to the left of the AfD. In the end, the citizens came into anger the dispute against the Alternative for Germany, who were not allowed to compete in the state elections. But is the current situation in Bremen?

Citizens in anger becomes Alliance Germany: New parliamentary group represented in the Bremen Parliament

At the beginning of June it was like a small bang: the Bremen voters’ association citizens in anger (BIW) becomes the Alliance Germany party. That reported about the daily News. A clear majority of the respective members had voted for the merger. After 19 years of “citizens in rage”, the Bremen state association is to be renamed after the summer break. BIW received 9.4 percent of the votes in the Bremen state elections in May – in Bremerhaven they became the second strongest force. Thanks to the merger, both are now represented together in a state parliament.

The Alliance Germany party was founded in November 2022 and supported BIW financially and personally during the election campaign. The reason for the merger was that we were “stronger together”, explained Niklas Stadelmann, Secretary General of Alliance Germany, at the time. Further state associations are soon to be founded in Lower Saxony, Hamburg and Schleswig-Holstein.

Are Citizens in Anger Far Right? Party founders denied – Right wing in Bremen strengthened

The fact that the parliamentary group is polarizing was already evident last June. The Bremen SPD parliamentary group leader Mustafa Güngör said, for example: “The citizens in anger and the alliance Germany literally attract rotten eggs, especially from the ranks of the AfD.” The The first session of the state parliament then degenerated into a test of strength out with the strengthened right wing.

The Mirror recently described the BiW representatives as “northern populists” in a contribution and justifies this with the behavior of the politicians: In the last election campaign, the party aimed at topics that could upset the citizens of Bremen with lurid slogans based on a regulars’ table mentality. Again and again it is said that the citizens in anger, or the alliance Germany, are right-wing extremists. Party founder Jan Timke always denies this.

Government in Bremen faces challenges: parties disagree on how to deal with angry citizens

Dealing with the deputies, meanwhile, is probably difficult. The government factions, who wanted to continue their cooperation in Bremen full of thirst for action, declared from the beginning that BiW representatives would be excluded from all offices. The Bremen CDU is split within the party when it comes to the right way to deal with it. “Most of the enraged citizens are not Nazis, but rather strict right-wing conservatives,” he quotes Mirror the Bremen political scientist Matthias Güldner. He therefore considers the complete exclusion of BiW members in parliament to be wrong.

However, it remains to be seen how her work in Parliament will develop. From the past electoral periods, however, the BiW have been able to gain experience of how it can be possible to be perceived as a small group with intensified opposition work among the general public – for example with a clear stance on gender. (fbu)