Conservative Catholic and Evangelical Churches have struck again in Brazil. Far-right president Jair Bolsonaro and his government have decided to further curtail the right to abortion. The country only allows it in cases of rape, danger to the life of the woman or serious congenital problems of the fetus. For the religious right and the ultraconservatives, this is already too much. New standards have been issued by the Ministry of Health for access to abortion for rape victims. Announced on August 28, these new requirements are scandalous. The medical staff should automatically suggest that the patient see the embryo or fetus by ultrasound before the operation.

The victim becomes guilty just as much as the criminal

Worse, they will have to “Tell in detail” rape and even risk prosecution if they cannot prove their point … The victim becomes as guilty as the criminal. This new setback for women’s rights comes a few weeks after a sordid history. A demonstration organized by the right outside a clinic in Recife, north-eastern province, where a 10-year-old child, raped by her uncle, came to have an abortion because her native state had refused her request. Her identity and location were revealed by Sara Winter, a far-right activist linked to Women’s Minister and pastor, Damares Alves, and staunch supporter of the president. According to data from the 2019 Brazilian Public Security Directory, four girls under 13 are raped every hour and six children aged 10 to 13 resort to abortion on a daily basis.

The progressive forces do not intend to stop there. Brazilian Communist Party MP Jandira Feghali announced “Present a bill to block this decree, which is an obstacle for legal abortion and represents psychological violence against women”. With her, sixteen deputies also wrote to the head of human rights at the UN, Michelle Bachelet, asking her to intervene on behalf of the protection of women’s rights.