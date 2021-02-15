(EFE) .- Brazil, one of the world’s largest food suppliers, will collect a record grain harvest of 262.2 million tons in 2021, an increase of 3.2% compared to 2020 (254.1 million tons), so far the largest in the country’s history, the Government reported on Thursday.

According to a projection released today by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE) based on field visits made in January, the production of cereals, legumes and oilseeds in Brazil this year will exceed by 8.1 million tons that of 2020.

The grain harvest in 2020 had already been 5.2% higher than in 2019 (241.5 million tons), therefore, if the projection for 2021 is met, Brazil will chain three consecutive years with record production.

Brazil harvested a record harvest of 238.7 million tonnes in 2017 but production fell in 2018 to 227.5 million tonnes before it was projected to rise again, setting three consecutive annual records.

The increase foreseen for this year will be possible mainly thanks to Producers increased the area to be harvested this year by 2.1%, from 65.4 million hectares in 2020 to 66.8 million hectares in 2021, according to IBGE.

Increase in cultivated area will especially favor soybean, corn and rice crops, in that order the main products of Brazil and that together account for 93.4% of the national production and for 87.8% of the planted area.

The area devoted to corn cultivation was increased this year by 3.2% (up to 18.8 million hectares), that of soybeans by 3.0% (38.2 million hectares) and that of rice in 0.6%.

Such elevations will allow soybean production reached a record 130.3 million tons this year, with a growth of 7.2% compared to 2020, and that of corn increased by 0.4%, also to a record of 103.7 million tons.

The rice harvest, however, will be reduced by 0.6% to 11 million tonnes this year.

The cotton harvest will shrink by 16.5%, to 5.9 million tons, due to the fact that its cultivated area was reduced by 11.3%, to 1.5 million hectares, after the reduction in international demand for the fiber caused by the covid-19 pandemic.

The forecast for the production this year of coffee, a bean of which Brazil is the world’s largest producer and exporter, is 2.7 million tons, with a fall of 27.3% compared to 2020 as a consequence of the biannual cycle of this product.

The record of three consecutive years of record production was made possible mainly by new technologies and seeds that raised productivity and they turned the country into a world agricultural power, since, compared to 1996, the area planted only doubled: from 33 million hectares 24 years ago to 66.8 million hectares in 2021.

The agricultural sector was one of the least affected by the pandemic in Brazil and its production increased even in the months in which the social distancing measures imposed to stop the advance of covid-19 were in force. EFE