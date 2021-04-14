The effects of the pandemic in Brazil are alarming, with eight states where there were more deaths than births so far in April, while in 2020 the life outlook was reduced by two years. The news coincides with statements by Jair Bolsonaro against confinement due to the pandemic. The country is “a barrel of gunpowder,” he said and repudiated a Senate investigation about a covid management.

Between April 1 and 12 there were more deaths than births in at least eight of the 27 states of the country, according to a report published this Wednesday by the newspaper O Globo.

The data were obtained in public registries where births and deaths are recorded, without there being a detailed reference to the causes of deaths.

Brazil is the epicenter of the health crisis worldwide, with the death of just under 359 thousand people and more than 13.6 million infections since the start of the pandemic.

For several weeks Brazil has been the first country in the daily ranking of deaths, as reported by the World Health Organization.

Life expectancy

The aggressive progression of this disease is the main variable that explains why the life expectancy of Brazilians went from 77 to 75 yearsAccording to an unfinished study involving the University of Minas Gerais along with the US Harvard, Princeton and Southern California.

The numbers of this research indicate that in 2020 life expectancy fell for the first time, which had grown from permanent way in a series started in 1945.

The drop in life expectancy was almost three years in the state of Amazonas, where the P1 strain emerged, an aggressive variant that has spread throughout the country and exported to several countries, including France, which on Tuesday announced the blocking of all flights with Brazil,

The Galeao airport in Rio de Janeiro, empty. Photo: AFP

The study not yet completed indicates that “there is still no data from around the world but certainly Brazil is going to be among the countries with the greatest drop in life expectancy.”

If last year’s statistics are worrying, the figures that 2021 can show tend to be worse.

The higher number of deaths than births in the first 12 days of April published this Wednesday in the newspaper O Globo is consistent with the fact that this month is projected as the most lethal since the beginning of the pandemic.

Between April 1 and 13 there were more than 33 thousand deaths, and between the 9th and 13th of the same month, the daily average of deaths exceeded 3,000 cases.

Hospitalizations in an emergency room at the Nossa Senhora da Conceicao hospital in Porto Alegre. Photo: Reuters

It is not ruled out that by the end of April the daily average will be in the 4 thousand deaths.

April has already left July 2020 behind as the second most mournful month.

And the trend indicates that it will displace March of this year, which with 66.6 thousand fatalities has so far the record of deaths.

Bolsonaro against restrictions

Jair Bolsonaro warned this Wednesday that the country “is a barrel of gunpowder” because of the restrictive measures adopted by governors and mayors to try to curb the lack of control of the covid-19 pandemic.

“Brazil is at the limit. I am waiting for the people to signal,” declared the president, who said that the policy of “closing everything” puts the country in front of “the imminence of having serious problems” in social matters.

Bolsonaro made those statements in a brief meeting with a group of followers, a day after the Senate, by decision of the Supreme Court, agreed to install a commission to investigate the “omissions” that the Government may have incurred in the fight against the pandemic, which is going through its worst phase in the country.

A commission to investigate the president

Bolsonaro also repudiated the creation of a investigative commission of the Senate on his role in the pandemic and announced that he hopes that the people will give him some “signal” to act against quarantines because economically the country is “on the edge.”

The president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco. Photo: Reuters

On Tuesday night, the Senate created a Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry (CPI), ordered by the ruling of a Supreme Court judge, to look with a magnifying glass managing the pandemic.

Bolsonaro was quick to react, saying that the blame for the economic crisis lies with the governors who have adopted quarantines to face the pandemic.

The president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco, authorized the creation of the commission, which must begin its work in May, according to the most optimistic forecasts.

