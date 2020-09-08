Seen from a seaside on Fernando de Noronha Island, in northern Brazil. (SEBASTIAO MOREIRA / EFE)

The Brazilian island of Fernando de Noronha, proper aspect up, it is a image postcard panorama: an hour’s flight from the mainland, in the midst of the Atlantic Ocean, turquoise waters through which dolphins and large turtles swim, islets of volcanic rock lined with lush vegetation, wild seashores, frequently ranked among the many most stunning on the earth … Since 2001, the archipelago has been labeled as a world heritage web site, visits are managed and restricted. On arrival, it’s essential to pay a “preservation tax” of round 15 euros per day.

Fernando de Noronha on the entrance aspect, it is usually the island on which, in 2009, the our bodies of the passengers of the Rio-Paris flight which had crashed within the Atlantic had been repatriated, 1000 kilometers to the northeast: 228 lifeless. One of many worst air disasters in France. The island has not escaped the coronavirus both. For greater than 5 months, its airport remained closed: no extra Brazilian jet units, no extra international vacationers, no extra international foreign money, nada! Even residents who moved to the mainland had been unable to return dwelling till mid-June.

The authorities have subsequently determined to carry vacationers again very regularly. With one situation: current the outcomes of a constructive Covid-19 check. Both a serological check (lower than three months) or a PCR check (greater than 20 days): proof that we’ve got already been contaminated and – extra importantly – that we’re cured. Paperwork have to be despatched by electronic mail earlier than arrival.

For now, flights have solely resumed on a weekly foundation: checks are subsequently pretty straightforward. As a precaution, a second check can also be obligatory on arrival. Whereas ready for the consequence, put on a small identification bracelet. Within the occasion of a constructive consequence, it’s quarantine. Clearly no query within the occasion of a unfavourable check. These measures have introduced the epidemic underneath management: the island has recorded solely 97 instances in complete, and no deaths.

We’re backwards from what nearly all of different nations do which require unfavourable assessments: vacationers who’ve by no means been sick however wish to take just a little tour of the island are livid, communicate of discrimination “absurd and unlawful”. The inhabitants denounce them a “hazardous protocol” which doesn’t meet any WHO suggestion.

It’s not but recognized when the island will reopen in a much less restrictive vogue. However the instance of Fernando de Noronha is all of the extra stunning in a rustic, Brazil, which is likely one of the most affected by the coronavirus! Greater than 4 million sick, almost 130,000 lifeless … And above all a president who continues to disbelieve within the epidemic and to shake arms with out sporting a masks. Jair Bolsonaro had introduced to be constructive for the coronavirus. Some, like former President Lula, even accuse him of mendacity solely to “make propaganda” hydroxychloroquine, which he had touted as a surprise drug. Unsure that the Brazilian president will quickly check out Fernando de Noronha