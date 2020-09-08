Seen from a beach on Fernando de Noronha Island, in northern Brazil. (SEBASTIAO MOREIRA / EFE)

The Brazilian island of Fernando de Noronha, right side up, it’s a picture postcard landscape: an hour’s flight from the mainland, in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean, turquoise waters in which dolphins and giant turtles swim, islets of volcanic rock covered with lush vegetation, wild beaches, regularly ranked among the most beautiful in the world … Since 2001, the archipelago has been classified as a world heritage site, visits are controlled and limited. On arrival, you must pay a “preservation tax” of around 15 euros per day.

Fernando de Noronha on the front side, it is also the island on which, in 2009, the bodies of the passengers of the Rio-Paris flight which had crashed in the Atlantic were repatriated, 1000 kilometers to the northeast: 228 dead. One of the worst air disasters in France. The island has not escaped the coronavirus either. For more than five months, its airport remained closed: no more Brazilian jet sets, no more foreign tourists, no more foreign currency, nada! Even residents who moved to the mainland were unable to return home until mid-June.

The authorities have therefore decided to bring tourists back very gradually. With one condition: present the results of a positive Covid-19 test. Either a serological test (less than three months) or a PCR test (more than 20 days): proof that we have already been infected and – more importantly – that we are cured. Documents must be sent by email before arrival.

For now, flights have only resumed on a weekly basis: checks are therefore fairly easy. As a precaution, a second test is also mandatory on arrival. While waiting for the result, wear a small identification bracelet. In the event of a positive result, it is quarantine. Obviously no question in the event of a negative test. These measures have brought the epidemic under control: the island has recorded only 97 cases in total, and no deaths.

We are backwards from what the majority of other countries do which require negative tests: tourists who have never been sick but would like to take a little tour of the island are furious, speak of discrimination “absurd and illegal”. The inhabitants denounce them a “hazardous protocol” which does not meet any WHO recommendation.

It is not yet known when the island will reopen in a less restrictive fashion. But the example of Fernando de Noronha is all the more surprising in a country, Brazil, which is one of the most affected by the coronavirus! More than 4 million sick, nearly 130,000 dead … And above all a president who continues to disbelieve in the epidemic and to shake hands without wearing a mask. Jair Bolsonaro had announced to be positive for the coronavirus. Some, like former President Lula, even accuse him of lying only to “make propaganda” hydroxychloroquine, which he had touted as a wonder drug. Not sure that the Brazilian president will soon take a look at Fernando de Noronha