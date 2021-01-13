8,195,637 cases of coronavirus infection have been confirmed in Brazil since the start of the pandemic, the country’s Ministry of Health reports.

It is noted that in 24 hours the number of infections increased by 62,025. The total number of deaths was 204,690, 1110 patients died per day. In total, 7,273,707 people have recovered in the republic, 717,240 patients remain under medical supervision.

Brazil has the third highest number of COVID-19 cases in the world. The first place is occupied by the United States, followed by India. On January 9, the number of cases of coronavirus infection in Brazil exceeded 8 million.

Earlier it was reported that 22 934 cases of coronavirus were detected in the Russian Federation in 24 hours, 531 patients died. Also on the eve it became known that Russian scientists found in the body of a patient with malignant lymphoma COVID with 18 mutations.