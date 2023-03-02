At an event with Lula, the former president of Uruguay said that Latin American countries should have united in the pandemic

The former president of Uruguay José Mujica said on Wednesday (1st.Mar.2023) that Latin American countries should have united to break the patents on vaccines to combat covid-19. The declaration took place at an event at the Planalto Palace with the head of the Executive of Brazil, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT).

According to the Uruguayan, other countries could encourage a possible breach of patent. In his words, the nations “shut up”. He mentioned the President of the United States, Joe Biden. He also spoke of China, Russia and Europe.

The former president’s criticism of the US came 3 weeks after Lula met with Biden at the White House. The negative mention of China also collides with the PT’s commitments, which is expected to meet with Xi-Jinping, the country’s leader, on March 28 in the capital Beijing.

For Mujica, the maintenance of patents would have been one of the central reasons for deaths from covid-19 among Latinos. “They [outros países] impose the commercial and financial rules of the world and we suffer in history”said Mujica.

Breaking a product’s patent means that it is no longer tied to a single company. Thus, it can be widely marketed and reproduced.

In Planalto, Mujica defended the union of Latin America and a “continental agreement” to make up for the lack of conversation between country leaders during covid-19.

At the end of his speech, Mujica thanked Lula and said that the Brazilian brought “hope” for Brazil and the South American continent.

In the speech he made afterwards, Lula defended the idea of ​​uniting South America. “I believe in building a great nation. Of a South America without borders, of a Latin America without borders“, he said.

Lula made the statements in a political act with Brazilian and foreign trade unionists. In addition to Mujica, the Minister of Labor, Luiz Marinho (PT).

Watch Lula’s speech (20min9s):