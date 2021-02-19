A man prepares his weapon at the “Caliber 12” shooting club in Sao Goncalo, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on September 3, 2018. (DANIEL RAMALHO / AFP)

In Brazil, President Jair Bolsonaro is pursuing his main electoral campaign promise: to arm the population. He has just issued four new decrees making it a little easier to carry firearms. These measures are in addition to those taken at the beginning of his mandate and cause a significant increase in the number of weapons in circulation. Last year, Brazilians bought 180,000 new guns, which is a 90% increase from 2019. These new decrees further increase the number of firearms one can own, from four to begin with. from Bolsonaro’s term to six today.

It should be remembered that until 2003, the carrying of arms was legal in Brazil, then that year, after many difficulties, Brazil undertook the disarmament of the population and completely changed the legislation. And Bolsonaro has indeed always promised to change these rules, he did so from the first days of his mandate.

According to security specialists, these new authorizations are already causing an increase in violence. “Since Bolsonaro took office, explains Carolina Ricardo, director of the Sou da Paz Institute, at least 20 decrees have been issued to facilitate access to weapons, all based on the idea of ​​self-defense. It is from our point of view is a myth: the weapon does not guarantee the defense, on the contrary it increases the risk and it ends up being stolen and diverted towards the illegal market of the criminals.

We are starting to see more domestic accidents, an increase in mundane deaths like the stories of neighbors arguing and ending up killing each other, more domestic violence … Basically an increase in lethal violence facilitated by the presence of guns . Carolina ricardo to franceinfo

In addition to this question, that of political violence is also worrying: since the election of Jair Bolsonaro in October 2018, several assassinations have been perpetrated by supporters of Bolsonaro against their opponents.

The situation is indeed very tense between supporters and opponents of President Bolsonaro and what happened on the US Capitol last January was seen in Brazil as an event that could take place in the country. First, because President Bolsonaro has always mentioned electoral fraud for his own election, which would have been even more important. Without bringing any elements, obviously. And then because the supporters of Bolsonaro have already attacked the Supreme Court which they consider contrary to their interests. For now, this has been limited to attacks on social networks, demonstrations with the firing of Molotov cocktails at the building, but some protesters were armed and some suspect more violent attacks in the future.