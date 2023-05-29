Kiliçdaroglu was chosen by 138 of the 185 voters who voted in the 2nd Turkish round on Brazilian soil

Turkey’s re-elected president Recep Tayyip Erdogan got just 47 of the valid votes (25.41%) in Brazil while his opponent in the 2nd round, left-wing social-democratic candidate Kemal Kiliçdaroglu, was chosen by 138 (74.59%) among those who participated in the country’s election.

Altogether, 185 Turkish voters voted in Brazil. Turkish ballot boxes on Brazilian soil were 100% verified.

Erdogan, from the AK party (Partido da Justiça e Desenvolvimento, in Portuguese), was re-elected this Sunday (May 28, 2023) with 26,689,664 votes (51.91%). The 69-year-old Turkish leader has been in power for 20 years and guarantees another 5 with the new mandate. He won in 52 of the country’s 81 provinces and Kiliçdaroglu in 29.

In other countries on the American continent, victory also went to Erdogan’s opponent. In the United States and Canada, for example, Kiliçdaroglu had 45,150 votes (82.57%) and 18,322 (80.86%) respectively. Both countries have ballot counts above 98%.

In Russia, an important ally of Turkey, the current president also lost: there were 2,210 votes (54.81%) for the opposition candidate against 1,822 (45.19%) for Erdogan. In China, Kiliçdaroglu’s advantage was even greater, with 71.99% of the valid votes (681) and only 28.01% of the votes (265) for the AK leader.

In Europe, Belgium, the Netherlands and Germany, France contributed to Erdogan’s re-election. In these countries, the re-elected president won by 74.91% (53,888); 70.45% (102,274); 67.36% (473,297); and 66.57% (126,212), respectively

See below the world map with verification of the 2nd round of Türkiye. Countries in red are those in which Kemal Kiliçdaroglu won. The populations of the nations in yellow voted in their majority for the re-election of Tayyip Erdogan.

ERDOGAN MUST STAY IN POWER FOR 25 YEARS

On March 15, 2003, Recep Tayyip Erdogan became Prime Minister of Turkey. He held the position for 3 terms, until 2014.

In the same year, he was elected president. Through a popular referendum, the country’s parliamentary system was replaced by presidentialism in 2017.

When considering his time as prime minister and president, Erdogan has been in charge of the country for 20 years.