The American company Apple was fined in Brazil for selling smartphones without charging included. This was reported by the edition Poder 360…

A fine in the amount of 10.5 million reais (142 million rubles, or $ 1.9 million) was issued to the company by the consumer protection department of Brazilian São Paulo. As emphasized in the department, the management responded to complaints from buyers of iPhone smartphones, outraged by the lack of a charger in the box with the gadget.

It is clarified that after registering consumer complaints, the regulator turned to Apple for an explanation of the situation, but the company did not respond to the request.

In addition, the management accused Apple of unfair advertising. So, in the video for the iPhone 11 Pro, which, according to the manufacturer, is resistant to dust and splashes of water, they showed an image of a smartphone with water flowing down the sides. Meanwhile, the fact that this phenomenon is not permanent, and the impenetrability of the gadget may decrease over time, was indicated in the video in small print. In addition, the manufacturer’s warranty does not cover damage caused by moisture on the device, notes Federal News Agency…

“Apple needs to understand that Brazil has strong consumer protection laws and institutions. The company must respect these laws and these institutions, “- the TV channel leads “360” the words of the executive director of the regulator Fernando Capez.

He added that Apple can appeal the fine imposed on it in court, where it will also have to explain its actions, notes REGNUM…

Earlier, Apple said that the box with the iPhone 12 series will not have a charger and wired headphones due to environmental concerns. In the meantime, these missing parts can be bought in separate packaging from the store.

On December 2, 2020, in Brazil, the Sao Paulo Consumer Protection Authority ordered the American company Apple to return chargers to the boxes of new iPhones. The department considered that the power supply was an important component, and selling smartphones without one would violate local laws.