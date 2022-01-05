The number of Brazilians who took the second dose of the vaccine against covid-19 reached 143,707,365 on Tuesday, 4. The number represents 67.37% of the population. In the last 24 hours, 168,000 people received the immunizing agent and were given the complete vaccination cycle, according to data gathered by the consortium of press vehicles from the secretariats of 26 states and the Federal District.

Until 20:00 on Tuesday, 14 States updated the vaccination data. Another 13 states did not register. Since the Ministry of Health’s data blackout, caused by the hacker attack on December 10, they allege instabilities in the notification systems.

More than 161.4 million of the population residing in Brazil took at least one dose of the immunizing agent against covid-19, which corresponds to 75.69%. There were 184,471 records of new vaccinated in the last 24 hours.

The booster dose was taken by 27.3 million Brazilians, 19% of the total number of people with the two-dose or single-dose Janssen vaccine cycle. Adding the first and second dose vaccines applied, in addition to the third booster (483,816), Brazil administered 841,327 doses this Tuesday.

The States that did not update the vaccination data were: Acre, Alagoas, Amapá, Goiás, Mato Grosso, Paraíba, Paraná, Rio de Janeiro, Rondonia, Roraima, Rio Grande do Sul, Santa Catarina and Tocantins.

The balance of deaths, cases and vaccines is the result of a partnership between the six media that started working, since June 8, 2020, in a collaborative way to gather the necessary information in the 26 states and the Federal District. The unprecedented initiative is a response to the Bolsonaro government’s decision to restrict access to data on the pandemic, but was maintained after government records continued to be released.

See too

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ Video: Driver leaves Tesla car on autopilot and sleeps on SP highway

+ Food stamps: understand what changes with new rules for benefit



+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship wreck in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ Discovered in Armenia most eastern aqueduct of the Roman Empire

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ Passenger attacks and pulls out two stewardess teeth

+ Aloe gel in the drink: see the benefits

+ Lemon-squeezing trick becomes a craze on social media



+ Lake Superior: the best freshwater wave in the world?