A survey shows that 58% of Brazilian companies have formal policies to promote gender equality, with clear goals and planned actions in the year 2021. Compared to 2019, there was an increase of 17 percentage points.

The study was carried out with 138 medium and large companies in 42 sectors of the economy, including commerce, service and industry, from 2 July to 10 September 2021. This is the 4th edition of the Women in Leadership survey, carried out by Women in Leadership in Latin America (WILL), an international non-profit organization created to support and promote the career development of women in Latin America.

According to Priscilla Branco, Public Relations and Corporate Reputation manager at the Research Institute (Ipsos), three actions have seen significant growth since 2019. “The first in relation to training employees, who are responsible for promotions, monitoring the proportion of female employees to verify possible barriers and understand what the obstacles are and the growth of goals to reduce the proportion of staff occupied by men”, he said.

According to the balance sheet, 53% of companies managed to reduce the wage gap between men and women by hierarchical level, 67% are hiring more women for positions previously held by men and 62% are hiring women for positions at higher hierarchical levels.

In addition, 70% of organizations have specific areas to ensure the implementation of actions aimed at female leadership. In 51% of the companies, targets were set to reduce the proportion of men and women in management or executive positions. In 2019, this share was only a third of companies.

