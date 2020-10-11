In Brazil, 559 people died from coronavirus per day, the total number of deaths reached 150 198, reports TASS, citing data from the country’s Ministry of Health.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 5,082,637 infected with coronavirus in Brazil. Over the past day, 26,749 new cases of COVID-19 have been identified in the country.

As noted, in Brazil, there are 2,419 cases and 71 deaths per 100 thousand of the population.

Currently, the country ranks third in the world in the number of people infected with coronavirus after the United States and India, and Brazil is second only to the United States in the number of victims of COVID-19.

According to the World Health Organization, in the world per day recorded a record number of new cases of COVID-19 – over 383 thousand.

Over the entire time of the pandemic, more than 36.7 million cases of coronavirus have been identified, more than 1 million people have become victims of the disease.