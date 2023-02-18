SUS provides assistance through the National Policy for Attention to Patients with Neurological Diseases

Epilepsy is a neurological condition in which, for a few seconds or minutes, a part of the brain sends incorrect signals to the body, which triggers seizures that can manifest in seizures or other symptoms, such as absence of consciousness.

During these episodes, there is a grouping of brain cells that start to behave in a hyperexcitable manner, leading to the clinical manifestations of epilepsy.

On International Epilepsy Day, on Tuesday (14.Feb.2023), the Secretariat for Specialized Care of the Ministry of Health warns that at least 25% of patients with the condition in Brazil have severe stage epilepsy.

The condition determines the need to use medication for life, as the attacks are frequent and uncontrollable.

In developed countries, the occurrence of epilepsy increases proportionally with increasing age. In developing countries, on the other hand, it usually peaks in adolescence and adulthood. Worldwide, the hypothesis is that active epilepsy affects around 0.5% to 1% of the population.

There are several conditions that may be associated with epilepsy. Among the main ones are:

Brain injuries;

Infections (such as meningitis and encephalitis);

Peripartum complications; It is

Genetic disorders.

They can generate clinical manifestations, that is, partial epileptic seizures (when the brain electrical signals are disorganized in only one of the brain’s hemispheres) or total (when this disorganization occurs in both hemispheres). In most cases, seizures disappear spontaneously. Even so, there is a tendency for these to be repeated from time to time.

Epileptic seizures can manifest in different ways:

Convulsive crisis: also known as “epileptic seizure”. In this type of crisis, the person can fall, have muscle contractions throughout the body, tongue biting, intense salivation, panting and sometimes even urinating;

also known as “epileptic seizure”. In this type of crisis, the person can fall, have muscle contractions throughout the body, tongue biting, intense salivation, panting and sometimes even urinating; “Absence” crisis: is known as “shutdown”. The person stares and loses contact with the environment for a few seconds. Because it is of very short duration, it is often not noticed by those who are close to it;

is known as “shutdown”. The person stares and loses contact with the environment for a few seconds. Because it is of very short duration, it is often not noticed by those who are close to it; “Alert” type crisis: manifests itself as if people were “alert” but has no control of the acts, making movements automatically. During these involuntary automatic movements, the person may be chewing, speaking in an incomprehensible manner, or walking aimlessly. In general, the patient does not remember what happened when the crisis ends;

manifests itself as if people were “alert” but has no control of the acts, making movements automatically. During these involuntary automatic movements, the person may be chewing, speaking in an incomprehensible manner, or walking aimlessly. In general, the patient does not remember what happened when the crisis ends; Others: there are also other types of seizures that can cause falls without any movement, physical contractions, cause visual, auditory or memory changes.

DIAGNOSIS

For epilepsy to be characterized, there must be spontaneous recurrence of seizures with an interval of at least 24 hours between them. A single episode is not indicative of the syndrome. Listening to the patient’s history and the report of people who witnessed the crisis also helps to determine the diagnosis.

Complementary exams are important to help in the investigation, such as the electroencephalogram, the cranial tomography and the magnetic resonance of the brain. The appropriate diagnosis of epilepsy and the type of crisis presented by the patient allows the choice of the appropriate treatment.

TREATMENT

The treatment of epilepsy is done with drugs that prevent abnormal brain electrical discharges. –that is, they avoid the hyperexcitation of the cells that originate the crises.

The SUS (Unified Health System) provides assistance through the National Policy for Attention to Patients with Neurological Diseases. Currently, the care network for people with epilepsy is made up of hospitals qualified by the SUS as a Care Unit or Reference Center of High Complexity in Neurology/Neurosurgery and with the Epilepsy Surgery and Investigation Service.

PREVENTION

Some causes of epilepsy, such as neonatal anoxia (lack of oxygen to the brain during birth) and cerebrovascular disease, can be prevented. Adequate prenatal care and good delivery assistance help to reduce the number of cases of epilepsy related to childbirth problems.

Likewise, the appropriate control of risk factors for cerebrovascular diseases, such as arterial hypertension and diabetes, lead to a reduction in the number of cerebrovascular accidents and, therefore, in cases of epilepsy resulting from this disease.

With information from Ministry of Health.