The prevention strategy of the Ministry of Health this Carnival has a campaign in the media starting this Friday (17) and an alert to revelers about the number of HIV-positive people who still have not been diagnosed with the disease.

In Brazil, 108,000 people are HIV positive and don’t know it, and prevention is the best way to avoid transmission not only of the HIV virus but also of other Sexually Transmitted Infections (STIs).

The first advertising campaign carried out by the Ministry of Health during the administration of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva began this Friday and aims to reinforce the importance that all sexual intercourse be done with protection.

The Department of HIV/AIDS and Sexually Transmitted Infections of the Ministry of Health has condom distribution points through the Unified Health System (SUS) in several health posts and other points in the cities, including subway stations and bus terminals.

SUS also offers assistance with specific prevention methods for those exposed to the HIV virus. It is called Pre-Exposure Prophylaxis (Prep) and Post-Exposure Prophylaxis to HIV (PEP), which consist of administering specific medications for these emergency cases.