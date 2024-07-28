Venezuelans living outside the country demonstrated this Sunday (28) against dictator Nicolás Maduro in several cities around the world. In Brasília, the only polling place in Brazil, voters also protested because they were prevented from choosing the next president of the neighboring country.

At the same location, Brazilian women from the Landless Workers’ Movement (MST) came to support Maduro. According to them, it was “moral support”, as shown in a video released by Folha de S.Paulo.

In Lisbon, dozens of Venezuelans gathered on Sunday to defend political change in their country and denounce the fact that many of them were unable to exercise their right to vote in the presidential elections. Demonstrations also took place in Argentina and Chile.

To win illegally, the dictatorial regime created barriers to voting abroad, where there are 6.1 million Venezuelans – a number greater than the number of refugees from Ukraine, which is at war.

Maduro also threatened the country with “civil war” and “bloodbath” if he did not win, and vetoed the presence of international observers invited by the opposition. Numerous cases have been reported on social media of politicians from Latin American countries being prevented from entering Venezuela.

In his latest move, the Bolivarian called on his supporters this Sunday to carry out the so-called Operation Remate, a practice in which Chavistas distribute food and gasoline, among other benefits, to attract voters.

Venezuelans vote for president this Sunday in yet another attempt to rid themselves of Chavismo, which began 25 years ago with Hugo Chavez, Maduro’s predecessor. Previous elections were marred by allegations of fraud, which resulted in economic sanctions from several countries.

The dictator has been in power for 11 years and once again tried to sabotage the presidential election this year. This, however, is considered the election with the greatest real chance of the opposition winning.

Chavismo caused the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) to plummet from US$372 billion in 2012 to US$97 billion, according to data from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).