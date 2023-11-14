Group was accompanied by health and UN agents; SUS has a support manual for migrants and refugees

The group of 32 people (22 Brazilians and 10 Palestinians) repatriated to Brazil on Monday night (November 13, 2023) were attended to by health agents and had their vaccination status updated. O Ministry of Health provided pamphlets in Portuguese, Arabic and Hebrew about the importance of vaccination and said that none of them refused to receive the injection during this third session (Nov 14). In addition to immunization, agents from the Federal Government and the HI M (UN Agency for Migration) helped with the documentation and monitoring of returnees.

Watch the moment of immunization of returnees (6min22s to 9min21s):