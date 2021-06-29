The Bosphorus and the Dardanelles were the main focus of world powers for nearly three centuries. The two sea passages separate Europe from Asia, link the Black Sea to the Mediterranean and, from there, to the oceans. This period is a kindness, to be restricted to the contemporary period, ignoring the medieval Genoese outposts or the Greek presence of three thousand years ago on the shores of the Black Sea. In recent years they have returned to the focus of attention and, last Saturday, an announcement was made by the Turkish president that he promises to add more fuel to this fire.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan officially launched a canal project that would run parallel to the Bosphorus Strait. The Istanbul Canal, perhaps a tentative name, would cost fifteen billion dollars and have a bridge over it. The launch of the project was during the ceremony of the foundation stone of that same bridge, which will already be built, an interesting detail later in this column. The project will also have container terminals, logistics centers and artificial islands, which will be built with the ground excavated for the construction of the canal.

domestic objections

On paper everything looks very nice, but what is the need for this channel, since a natural way fulfills the objective, literally on the side? For the Turkish government, the stated intention is to unburden the Bosphorus canal, which crosses the metropolis of Istanbul. Around 43,000 ships pass through there a year, and the government considers the acceptable limit to be around 25,000. The sheer volume of ships creates queues of waiting days, both in the Black Sea and in the Sea of ​​Marmara, the waters between the two straits.

In fact, this maritime traffic is dangerous and can cause accidents, strandings and pollution. Overnight voyage by large ships was banned a few years ago as a precaution. In addition, the canal would allow greater economic gains, since the strait, being natural and subject to some international treaties, prohibits most plausible tariffs and tolls, allowing only sanitary ones. Greater ship traffic, faster passage, greater infrastructure would all make the channel alluring and allow the Turks to profit from their country’s geographic position. Residential complexes would also be built as part of the work, another possible source of economic gains.

In the country, critics of the project condemn different points. The channel would have a huge environmental impact, both on the ground and on the region’s marine life, by altering the salinity of the waters. Such housing developments would have obscure connections with contractors and politicians. The canal could also compromise Istanbul’s freshwater supply, made partly from underground aquifers and by Lake Durusu, which would be “incorporated” into the canal. Most Istanbul residents are opposed to the project, as is Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, the main leader of the opposition to Erdogan.

The mayor even claims that the bridge mentioned at the beginning of the column is part of a road project and that its construction does not depend on the canal project, that Erdogan “hijacked” the occasion for his grandiose project, which will take six years to complete . And here is the time to go beyond Turkey’s internal political dispute, as this proposed canal is not even Erdogan’s, and it has an even greater impact than on the lives of the citizens of Turkey’s largest city.

international security

On April 5, 2021, ten admirals from the Turkish navy reserve were arrested. Part of yet another purge of Kemalists or continuation of Erdogan’s iron fist policy? More specifically, they were some of 104 Turkish navy reserve officers who signed a manifesto against the canal project, denounced as a threat to Turkey’s security. This is what dialogues with the introduction of this column, to recall the geopolitical importance of the straits.

At the end of the Cold War, some more enthusiastic ones announced the “end of history”. Others, more measured, only trumpeted the “end of geopolitics”, that the new order would enshrine only financial capitalism. In the international optimism of the 1990s, the idea stuck. Soon. Then came the 11th of September 2001, the consolidation of China, wars in the Caucasus, a new nuclear power, the crisis of 2008 and the consequent international depression and the resumption of nationalist discourse and presto, the world was once again a chessboard.

The Bosphorus and the Dardanelles were for a long time Russia’s main international objective. Since the expansion led by Peter the Great, Russians have seen the straits as the key to their commercial prosperity. Russia, although a geographical giant, industrialized and rich in natural resources, is not a trading power. Until today. The country has the sixth largest GDP in the world, in terms of purchasing power, but it is only the 19th largest exporter of products in the world.

If the ranking is for services exports, the Russian situation gets even worse. Giant Russia exports less than the tiny island of Taiwan. This is partially explained by its geographical situation, without large warm water ocean ports. Russian ports are either in closed seas, like the Baltic or the Black, or in freezing waters, like the Arctic or the Far East. Arctic melting has even been used on maritime routes, as our readers already know.

With the straits closed to Russian ships, much of their international trade would be harmed. Consequently, the straits became the object of attention from rival powers to Russia, to prevent the country from succeeding in its endeavor. The dream of the tsars of the Third Rome, Moscow, was to retake the Second Rome, Constantinople. The British, noticing that the Ottoman Empire was crumbling to the Russians, in the Balkans and the Caucasus, became the great protector of the sultanate, part of the Great Game of the 19th century.

When the German Empire became a Russian enemy with the Great War, it enticed the Ottomans to its side in the war, including putting its Mediterranean fleet into Ottoman service. The German hope was to penetrate the Black Sea with their cruisers Wroclaw and Goeben, and attacking the Russian trade flow from the rear. Even before the war, the Berlin-Baghdad railroad was already part of a strategy of German affirmation in the region of the Straits and the Near East.

To resolve this issue, the Montreux Convention on the Regime of the Straits was drawn up in 1936. Peace after the Great War intended to internationalize the Straits, which failed. A balance point was needed. The Turks wanted the straits only for themselves, backed by the United Kingdom, which wanted to contain the Russians, now part of the Soviet Union. The Soviets, for their part, wanted free transit. This view was summed up by Stalin as “a small, supported by the United Kingdom, holds a giant by the throat.”

Threat

The convention allowed the Turks to remilitarize the straits and guarantees the free passage of civilian and merchant ships in peacetime, while restricting the passage of military ships. Only ships from countries bordering the Black Sea are allowed. Military ships from other nations must comply with limits on quantity, tonnage, length of stay and must give advance notice of passage. This was the result of the concord between the British and the Soviets.

Still, no one was entirely happy, and the issue of the straits also motivated negotiations during World War II and the Turkish entry into NATO in 1952. All of this makes even more interesting that NATO’s maritime exercises in the Black Sea that are taking place in the week this text is published are the largest in the history of the alliance in this region. It is not just about Crimea and Ukraine, but about the access to the water body itself.

And how does all this relate to the arrest of the Turkish admirals? The channel would not be subject to the text of the Montreux Convention. In other words, free passage for NATO ships, without limits, including submarines. Today, only submarines from countries bordering the Black Sea can travel through the straits. And that would be a frontal threat to Russian interests, which would hardly accept this issue. No wonder Russians and Turks were on opposite sides of twelve wars.

Hence the concern of these officials with Turkish national security. The construction of the canal could even motivate a more radical act, the denunciation of the convention by Turkey. This would have the potential to insulate gigantic Russia from international maritime trade and could even be seen as an act of aggression. It would turn what was once practically a Russian lake into an obstacle. It’s not just economics or real estate ventures. In Bosphorus and the Dardanelles, international politics and the game of interests go back to the 19th century.