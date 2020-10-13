It is a unique know-how in the world: in Bordeaux, the Biotis laboratory (tissue bioengineering) from Inserm has developed an entirely organic yarn. To make this revolutionary yarn, researchers collect cells from the skin and nourish them for two months to obtain a sheet of natural biological tissue. A sheet then delicately cut and the resulting ribbons twisted. This wire will then be used to create artificial blood vessels.

Very resistant, the thread supports a weight of 500 grams and especially blood pressure, enough to produce vessels made by hand with a circular loom, as in the textile industry. Biological vascular prostheses which could replace veins and arteries with the advantage of not being rejected by the body.

Promising future transplants currently being tested in sheep and rats. We will have to wait another ten years before trials on humans.