The Puerto Rican reggaeton player Bad Bunny set the tone in 2023 for a new boost to Mexican music by collaborating with Grupo Frontera. Although the Bad Rabbit was not the first, it did reactivate the Mexican regional a lot, which is why later more groups of urban artists with exponents of Mexican music have emerged, and now the one that joins the lying down is the singer Shakira.

Exactly on the night of Friday, September 15, the day that commemorates the 213th anniversary of the Independence of Mexico, is when a video began to circulate on TikTok. preview video Of the new song of the Colombian singer Shakira. ‘The boss‘ is the name of the corrido tumbado that the international star will premiere on September 20 with Ruled Force.

But before the release of this song, the composer also put on her boots and hat to dance, sing and give a taste of what it sounds like’The boss‘. On various social platforms, a short clip is going viral where Shakira shows off a short black skirt with little beards, a matching top, high boots with studs, a black hat and embroidered belt with white details.

“You are dreaming of leaving the neighborhood, you have everything to be a millionaire: expensive tastes, the mentality, you just lack the salary,” is part of the lyrics that Shakira sings to the sound of an upbeat rhythm. Although the members of Fuerza Regida are not seen in this preview, it is known that this melody comes with the members of the northern group thanks to the advertising that has also been spread on Instagram.

With this preview video, Gerard Piqué’s ex-partner has also left her millions of fans with what could be the exciting dance trend that will be used to promote ‘El Jefe’. It should be noted that this first prone corrido by Shakira and Fuerza Regida will premiere on Wednesday, September 20, so their followers have a few days to learn the steps and put them into practice.

Shakira reveals preview of the corrido ‘El Jefe’ with Fuerza Regida/ Photo: Instagram @shakira.

The reactions to the performance of the Colombian star behind songs like ‘Antología’, ‘Copavacvac’ and ‘Bzrp Music Sesion 53’ have not been long in coming. In a few hours, the TikTok surpasses 3 and a half million views and includes numerous comments from Internet users who are divided in opinions about whether or not that musical genre suits the artist. However, the common denominator is to support and appreciate the return of the Shakira that many fans missed, releasing a lot of enthusiastic music.

For their part, Jesús Ortiz Paz, Samuel Jaimez, Khrystian Ramos and José, members of Fuerza Regida, have also published a video on their Instagram stories where the Colombian star talks about this new song in his recent participation in the MTV VMAs 2023 awards. It is due Remember that recently Fuerza Regida lost a member of its security force on a highway in Mexico after a failed assault attempt.

Join our chat and receive more Show News