With all services in the Gaza Strip cut off, the situation appears to be getting worse and worse for the 2.3 million inhabitants of the Palestinian enclave. Witnesses and NGOs warn of a population “isolated from the world”, which will soon be deprived of food and water, and urge the creation of a humanitarian corridor.

“No electricity, no food, no gas,” said Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on Monday, October 9, after announcing a “complete” siege of the Gaza Strip in retaliation for the unprecedented attacks by Hamas since the 7th. October. According to several testimonies collected by France 24, this sinister promise seems to have already been fulfilled.

“Everything is closed, nothing has entered or left for more than 24 hours. Food reserves are almost empty and water is already scarce,” explained Omar Shaban. From Cairo, in Egypt, where he has been taking refuge for two days, the director of the Pal-Think for Strategic Studies think tank, based in Gaza, managed to obtain information about his relatives and acquaintances in the Palestinian enclave this Wednesday tomorrow. The news is increasingly scarce.

“Our teams on the ground tell us that they have run out of food, that water is going to run out very quickly and that they are very worried,” added Olivier Routeau, director of operations at the Paris-based NGO Première Urgence Internationale. “And now the electricity is going to be cut off and little by little we are going to lose contact with them,” Routeau said.

Palestinians leave their homes for safer areas of Gaza City on October 11, 2023, the fifth day of fighting between Israel and Hamas. REUTERS – MOHAMMED SALEM

Their concerns were confirmed early in the afternoon. At the same time that queues grew at the entrances to supermarkets in Gaza, with families coming to stock up on canned goods, rice and flour for fear of shortages, the head of the Palestinian enclave’s energy authority announced that the only power plant electricity had closed due to lack of fuel.

All access closed

The nearly 2.3 million inhabitants of the Gaza Strip, an area of ​​360 square kilometers located between the Mediterranean and an immense wall of concrete and fences built by Israel, have lived under a land blockade since 2007. For sixteen years, Their daily lives depend largely on the transportation of goods through the Israeli border crossings – Erez, in the north, and Kerem Shalom, in the south – and one not controlled by the Jewish state, Rafah, on the Egyptian border. The latter was bombed three times by the Israelis on Monday and Tuesday.

“Gaza is one of the most densely populated territories on the planet. We have some fish and some fields, but not enough to feed the entire population. There is no way we can survive without these imports,” Shaban insisted. But since Monday, border crossings remain strictly closed to both people and goods. “Until now, Israel made sure that we could import what was strictly necessary. But after the events of recent days, it wants to punish the population,” denounced Shaban.

Palestinians evacuate a neighborhood in Gaza City on October 11, 2023, as fierce fighting between Israel and the Hamas movement continues for the fifth consecutive day. Medical supplies, including oxygen, were running out at Gaza’s overflowing Al-Shifa hospital, as the death toll from five days of fierce fighting between Hamas and Israel rose sharply on October 11, with Israel maintaining its bombardment of Gaza after recovering the dead from the last communities near the border where Palestinian militants had taken refuge. AFP – MOHAMMED ABED

The move to a “total siege”, accompanied by massive bombings from Sunday, will worsen an already “disastrous” humanitarian situation that will “deteriorate exponentially”, warned on Monday the Secretary General of the United Nations (UN), António Guterres.

“People will soon be very thirsty”

Another important problem is water. The Gaza Strip continues to have poor access to drinking water, with nearly 90% of the territory’s water unfit for consumption, according to UN figures. The only source of fresh water is an underground reserve next to the sea, a coastal subsoil that is especially sensitive to seawater infiltration and pollution. The water in this tank is almost always cloudy and contaminated.

To compensate for this, Gazans can typically count on three large desalination plants and around 70 small private plants. The latter can produce up to 37 million liters of fresh water per day, that is, 18 liters per person, a figure that is still very far from current consumption, since the WHO estimates that 100 liters of water are needed for daily use. . Furthermore, water from Israel represents around 10% of Gaza’s annual consumption.

A girl sits next to containers as Palestinians gather to fill water from public taps amid the conflict with Israel in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, October 11, 2023. REUTERS – IBRAHEEM ABU MUSTAFA

“Prohibited” under international law

The consequences of this siege have been aggravated by the continuous attacks carried out by Israel. Since Saturday and after the launch of Operation “Iron Sword” by the Hebrew State in retaliation for the Hamas attack, more than 338,000 Palestinians have been displaced within Gaza, according to the UN. More than 175,000 of them have taken refuge in United Nations schools; This is the largest population displacement “since the 50-day escalation (during) hostilities in 2014,” the organization said.

For their part, several NGOs warn of the health situation in the enclave and ask for a humanitarian corridor to support the medical response, while the UN maintains that Israel’s total siege of the Gaza Strip is “prohibited” by international humanitarian law. . “The situation is catastrophic. Our mission is to bring assistance to the population of Gaza, but today we can no longer do so because we can no longer bring humanitarian aid,” said Olivier Routeau of Première Urgence Internationale.

An Israeli soldier stands in position, following a massive infiltration of Hamas gunmen from the Gaza Strip, in Sderot, southern Israel, October 11, 2023. REUTERS – VIOLET SANTOS MOURA

“It is very difficult to access the hospital due to the attacks. Now we lack medicines and materials. There should be about four days of autonomy left in terms of electricity,” he continued. “But a hospital without electricity is a hospital that can no longer provide treatment or even preserve bodies.” More than 1,000 people have died according to a new death toll published Wednesday by Gaza authorities.

“It’s the first time I’ve felt the fear of going out and seeing the destruction of my city. I’m really scared,” said Huda, a 30-year-old Gaza resident, through messages she was able to send with the last minutes of her phone’s battery life. mobile phone. “I think about how many years Gaza will need to recover and rebuild. It could take decades. “Today, no Gazan feels they will survive. “I’ve never been as desperate as I am now.”

Adapted from its original French version