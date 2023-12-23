In the highlands of Bolivia, the country's second largest lake, Lake Poopó, has disappeared as it has dried up and transformed into a salt desert. The consequences are important for surrounding populations and local biodiversity.

In 2015, the water of the once impressive Poopó Lake completely evaporated, after a gradual and dramatic process for the hundreds of inhabitants around it.

Climate change hits Bolivia head-on and the situation of this lake is just one example of the climate crisis that is also being experienced in the Andean highlands.

Today Lake Poopó is a giant salt desert, this is the story of its orphans:



