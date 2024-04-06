First modification: Last modification:
The country's public health system is one of the most precarious in Latin America. Despite its intention to achieve a free healthcare system, the lack of medical personnel and supplies makes that goal almost impossible. People have to sleep the night before outside the La Paz clinics to secure an appointment with a doctor, but that does not guarantee that they will be able to see a specialist.
