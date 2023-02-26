In Bogotá they paid tribute to Ukraine and exalted its unbreakable spirit

The war between Russia and Ukraine It entered its second year of fighting this Saturday without its end in sight, quite the opposite: a Russian offensive and a Ukrainian counteroffensive are expected. Even in the last few hours, Vladimir Putin’s troops intensified their attacks.

Meanwhile, the world continues to reject the Russian invasion of Ukraine and in several countries they have paid tributes to the Ukrainians who have lost their lives in defense of their nation.

Members of the international community were at the tribute.

In fact, in Colombia, the British Embassy and the international community held, last Friday, a ceremony commemorating the first year of this conflict.

The event took place in El Virrey Park, in Bogotá, where the artist Green Amarilla paid tribute to the unbreakable spirit of Ukrainians through a symbol of peace.

Slava Ukraine! Today marks one year since Russia’s illegal invasion of #Ukraine. Together with friends from Colombia and other countries, we pay artistic tribute to the courage and unwavering spirit of the Ukrainian people. #StandWithUkraine 🇬🇧 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/Aj16xXq5Zb — British Ambassador – George Hodgson (@HodgsonGeorge) February 24, 2023

The meeting was attended by the United Kingdom ambassador to Colombia, George Hodgson, and other members of the international community, who shared their opinions regarding what they called the unjustified invasion that affected Ukrainian society.

