He wrote the greatest hits of Domenico Modugno, Mina, Gianni Morandi and many others: mourning music for the death of Franco Migliacci

He passed away yesterday, Friday 15 September 2023, Franco Migliacci, one of the most successful authors, lyricists, producers and music publishers in Italy in recent decades. Of him, just to name a few, the lyrics of Nel Blu diretta di Blu and those of numerous other songs by artists of the caliber of Mina and Gianni Morandi.

Last week, sad news had already spread that shook the world of Italian music. Luciano Rossi, historic Roman singer-songwriter and lyricist, passed away at the age of 77 years old.

Rossi’s death would have occurred on July 8th, but the family preferred to maintain confidentiality until a few days ago. Among the many texts written for other artists, we especially remember that of If You Leave Me It’s Not Worth It for Julio Iglesias. As a singer, in 1974 he achieved success with “Ammazzate oh”.

He left yesterday another great of Italian song, above all an author and lyricist, who has put his signature on some of the greatest successes of our country’s music from the fifties onwards. This is Franco Migliacci.

The news was first disclosed by the company’s website Adnkronos. And immediately afterwards the confirmation also came from the journalist Clemente Mimun who on X (formerly Twitter) wrote:

Franco Migliacci, lyricist of some of the most beautiful Italian songs (including ‘nel blu dipinto di blu’), record producer, music publisher and talent scout, has died at the age of 92 in a Roman clinic. Next to him, until the end, his family.

Franco Migliacci’s greatest successes

Born in Mantua on October 28, 1930, he moved first Florence with his family, and continued his studies there, before moving further and definitively towards Romewhere he will build his immense career in the following years.

Countless collaborations with the greatest of Italian musicfor which he composed some of the songs that will remain in history the most and forever.

His idea, for example, of the refrain of In the Blue Painted Blue by Domenico Modugno. That ‘Volare oh oh’ which is still sung today by anyone and in every part of the world.

His collaboration with Morandi is also long, for which he has written hits like “There was a boy who loved the Beatles and the Rolling Stones like me”, “Have your mother send you for milk”, “On my knees to you” and many others.

OR Still “The heart is a gypsy” and “Ma che Fredo fa” by Nada, “Che will be” by Jimmy Fontana, “Ancora” by Edoardo De Crescenzo and many others.