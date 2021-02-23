“Literature is above all a passion”, assures Thierry Meignen. “Why reserve these readings for an elite? “ adds the mayor of Blanc-Mesnil, inexhaustible on the issue since he supported the Alexandre & Aristote project. It hasn’t always been that way. Its record even goes in the opposite direction. Barely elected, in 2014, he abolished the annual order that the city placed with the only bookshop in Blanc-Mesnil in order to support it and offer a book to each student. Result? The bookstore is closing. The mayor also had a Grand Corps Malade concert canceled, because the slammer wanted to bring on stage, as he often did, his white-Mesnilois friend Rachid Taxi, which has a song in his name. But Meignen cannot stand Rachid Taxi, and therefore prevented the show. “What is happening is very serious. It is pure and simple censorship ”, was choking at the time Grand Corps Malade.

Before the arrival of the right, the cultural forum had a national stage recognized for the excellence of its work. But Meignen, who boasted of never having set foot there, shattered the agreement between the city and the Ministry of Culture. “He took over the theater under direct management, before handing it over to a tour operator. There are stars who come, and quality shows, but there is no longer any company in residence, no more educational work with schoolchildren, no more artists who go to the cities to make culture accessible to all. “, regrets the former PCF mayor, Didier Mignot.

The mayor also closed the labor exchange and is no longer building social housing. “He wants to change the population and he assumes it”, notes Didier Mignot, who recognizes Meignen “A certain talent in communication and in events, he makes hits”. The mayor thus highlights a partnership between the city and the French Southern Territories for “Raise awareness” on the climate. “But, at the same time, he saves the ecology in the city. There is no more Agenda 21 and it has lowered construction standards to a minimum ”, regrets the elected opposition. And when Meignen launches “Winter baskets” in the face of food insecurity, it is after having “Destroyed the solidarity network that we had set up between the Restos du cœur, the Secours populaire and the Secours catholique”, Didier Mignot point.

After having dared to compare the defeat of the Communists in 2014 with the liberation of the city from the Nazi yoke in 1944, Meignen actively participated in the reorganization of the rights. He has already lent a room to the FN, when his chief of staff, Vijay Monany, regularly retweets Robert Ménard, the RN and those who call for “To pose as leaders of the European right with Orban, Kurz, Salvini”. An entire program.