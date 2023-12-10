Sunday, December 10, 2023, 1:16 p.m.



Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

Prince William and Kate Middleton have congratulated the holidays with a new family pose in which they appear with their three children, George, 10, Charlotte, 8, and Louis, 5. A black and white portrait by photographer Josh Shinner taken at Windsor earlier in the year. “Our family Christmas card for 2023,” he announced with this image in which everyone is wearing a white shirt and the casual air that Kate and Charlotte’s jeans give, as well as the sneakers of the little ones in the house, draws attention. .

A snapshot very far from the ones they used to use, outdoors and full of color. In fact, last year they surprised people with a carefree and summery postcard in which they walked through the Norfolk countryside.

2023 has been a very significant year for the princes of Wales who have taken on more prominence in their official duties after William became the heir to the British crown.

Kings Charles III and Camilla have also already published their Christmas greetings. In his case, it is a photo taken on the day of his coronation on May 6. Both appear standing in the Throne Room of Buckingham Palace in their ceremonial robes and crowns.