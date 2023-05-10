In Birobidzhan, rescuers pulled a drowning dog out of an oil pit. This was announced on Wednesday, May 10, by the press service of the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Russia for the Jewish Autonomous Region.

The department’s Telegram channel notes that the animal was discovered within minutes before it was completely immersed in the pit. At the time when the rescuers arrived, only one eye, ear and tip of the nose were visible on the surface. The dog got bogged down in fuel oil on the territory of an abandoned factory – passers-by could hear its weak whining.

Emergency workers built a makeshift plank deck to get to the animal. An hour passed before the dog was completely removed from the trap. Judging by her emaciated appearance, she spent more than a day in the pit. Soon the owner appeared, who took the missing pet home.

“It was extremely difficult to get her out! I pull on the leash, she gasps. I loosen my grip – it sinks in fuel oil, ”said Maxim Khokhlenkov, an employee of the Ministry of Emergency Situations, a participant in the rescue operation.

He also noted that the spill site is not fenced in any way and can pose a threat not only to animals, but also to local residents, especially children.

Earlier, on April 25, specialists from the Happy Coast Lipetsk shelter rescued a hedgehog from a pipe. The affected animal was frightened at first, but then moved away from the shock and fled to its usual habitat.