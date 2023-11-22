Hamas confirms deal with Israel on truce and hostage release

The Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas has confirmed an agreement with Israel for a four-day truce and the release of hostages it holds in exchange for prisoners from Israeli prisons. The statement was posted on the Hamas Telegram channel.

It is clarified that it was possible to reach an agreement “thanks to the tireless and skillful efforts of Qatar and Egypt.” As part of the agreement with the Israeli government, both sides commit to a ceasefire, guaranteeing a stop to “all military activities in all areas of the Gaza Strip.” In addition, the delivery of hundreds of trucks of humanitarian, emergency, medical aid, as well as fuel will be ensured to all areas of the Gaza Strip, north and south, without exception. The Hamas statement also stated that the Israeli military “commits not to attack or arrest anyone in all areas of the Gaza Strip, and to ensure freedom of movement of people from north to south along the Saladin Highway.”

See also Zakharova accused the West of preparing an information wave against China Related materials:

The Qatari Foreign Ministry added that the start time of the humanitarian pause will be announced within 24 hours. How notes portal Axios, this is the largest diplomatic breakthrough and the first major pause in hostilities since the beginning of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.

Women and children will be released first

In accordance with the agreements, 50 prisoners, women and children under the age of 19, will be released. In exchange, Israel will release 150 Palestinian women and minors held in Israeli prisons. At the same time, the United States expressed hope that the Palestinian Hamas movement will release at least three Americans taken hostage in the first stage of the deal with Israel. “Of the missing Americans, three fall into this category,” a senior White House official said.

Dr. Adva Gutman-Tirosh, Lee Dan and dr. Oshrat Hershkovitz-Rokah, whose family members were abducted, react as the families of people who are missing or were abducted from Israel, following a deadly infiltration by Hamas gunmen from the Gaza Strip, hold a press conference asking for a humanitarian corridor for the transfer of medicine and humanitarian aid for captives who require life-saving medical treatment, in Tel Aviv, Israel, October 14, 2023. Photo: Ronen Zvulun / Reuters

It is clarified that at the first stage of the agreement it is planned to release 30 children, eight mothers and 12 more women within four days. “The release of 10 more abductees will provide another day of calm,” noted the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

According to the Israeli army, about 240 people are being held hostage. At the same time, as The New York Times wrote, Hamas did not provide any evidence that the detainees were alive or that they were being fed or given medicine.

Israel called the decision on the hostages “difficult, but true”

In turn, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called the decision on the hostage deal with the Palestinian Hamas movement “difficult, but true.” He stressed that Tel Aviv considers their return a priority.

We won’t rest until everyone returns. War has stages, and the return of hostages will be gradual. Benjamin Netanyahu Prime Minister of Israel

Haaretz was the first to report that the Israeli government had made a positive decision on a deal with the Palestinian Hamas movement to release hostages from the Gaza Strip. According to her, the terms of the deal were approved by a majority vote. Three ministers voted against – representatives of the far-right Otzma Yehudit party.

A woman takes a photo of a poster showing Israelis held captive in Gaza plastered underneath a picture of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu with calls for the Israeli leader to reach a deal to bring them home, in Tel Aviv, Israel Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2023. The Hebrew reads, “Bibi, it’s in your hands. deal now.” The hostages, mostly Israeli citizens, were kidnapped during an Oct. 7 Hamas cross-border attack in Israel and have been held in Gaza since then.. Photo: Ariel Schalit / AP

Earlier, Hamas spokesman Izzat al-Reshik announced the upcoming hostage deal.