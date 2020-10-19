Bigg Boss 14 show is now witnessing a lot of ruckus among the contestants. Like every season on the show, this time too, contestants are taking on each other to advance in the race for victory. Meanwhile, Salman Khan hosted the show’s second weekend war. Where he appeared to be Rubina Dilac doing a tremendous class.

Bigg Boss is given a task and Rubina refuses to do this task. Rubina says that she is not a part of this task. Salman Khan gets very angry on this and starts rebuking Rubina Dilac. Salman Khan says that if you say everything, we get you approved. Rubina then raises her hand and says Sir, will I be scolded for my point of view.

Salman gets angry at Rubina and says that you have objections to Big Boss rules. You are saying that if I do not participate in this task, then what are you doing here? On this, Rubina says that she cannot express herself. In response, Salman says, ‘I believe this is wrong. It is not your fault but someone else’s fault. Salman Khan explains to Rubina and gets her to do the garbage task in front of him. In which 5 people said that Rubina has garbage in her mind, while 3 people believed that Nikki’s brain is full of garbage.

On this, Salman stops Rubina in the middle and says- ‘Madam, I am talking to you very kindly. I am not a contestant here, this is wrong and that is going to overwhelm you. What will Salman Khan do to revolt with Rubina’s big-boss Let me tell you, before this, Salman Khan was seen praising Rubina Dilac in the first weekend. Salman Khan had said that Rubina is playing the game very well, but now he is seen raging on them.