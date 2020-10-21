Like the previous season ie Bigg Boss 13, the makers are making a lot of efforts to make the 14th season a hit. In this season, where 3 popular contestants from previous seasons – Siddharth Shukla, Hina Khan and Gauhar Khan were brought, there is now an ‘FIR’ fame Kavita Kaushik’s entry in Bigg Boss house.

Please tell that after the week before ‘Bigg Boss 14’ Sara Gurpal and now three more contestants – Pavitra Poonia, Ejaz Khan and Shehzad Deol have been out. After his elimination, there is now a wild card entry in Bigg Boss.



Apart from Kavita Kaushik, the wild card entry of these contestants also

Till now, the names of Naina Singh, Shardul Pandit, Rashmi Gupta, Prateek Sahajpal and Sapna Sappu were coming up as a wild card contestant entry. But according to a report by ‘Spotboy’, Kavita Kaushik is going to enter the house as a wild card before these people.

Some newcomers will also enter Bigg Boss house

Kavita Kaushik’s name for ‘Bigg Boss 14’ was discussed for a long time, but when she did not appear on the premiere episode, she felt that she is not a part of ‘Bigg Boss 14’, but now there is a sharp discussion of her coming on the show. is. Kavita Kaushik seems to have made up her mind that she will hit an entry in Bigg Boss house. However, there is no statement from Kavita Kaushik about it yet. According to the report, apart from the wild card entry, later this month, some more new faces will be entered as contestants in ‘Bigg Boss 14’.

Kavita Kaushik has worked in these films and TV shows

Talking about the professional front, Kavita Kaushik worked in dozens of TV serials, but she got stardom with the role of Chandramukhi Chautala of ‘FIR’. She has also appeared in several Bollywood films, including ‘Zanjeer’, ‘Ek Hasina Thi’ and ‘Mumbai Cutting’.