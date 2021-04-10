D.he Berlin police forcefully opened a car at the Brandenburg Gate because the driver did not want to be checked. The 44-year-old had previously driven to Pariser Platz on Friday afternoon despite prohibition signs, as the officials announced on Saturday. The woman initially ignored a request to drive up to the control. Instead, the security forces reportedly filmed them with a cell phone.

After discussions through a crack in the driver’s window, her 16-year-old daughter also started filming the police in the car. The driver refused to turn off the engine and show her driver’s license and vehicle documents, it said. After all, she pulled over to the side of the road. Despite the arrival of police reinforcements, the woman and daughter stayed in the closed car and refused to check.

“She kept asking why she was being checked and the police explained it to her. Then it started all over again, ”said a police spokesman. With a judicial order for the forced opening, the officers finally smashed the rear left side window. The 44-year-old was taken out of the vehicle and tied up, and her daughter also had to get out.

The car was searched and the cell phones confiscated. Mother and daughter now have to answer for suspected violations of the confidentiality of the word. The woman is also being investigated for violations of the Administrative Offenses Act, the Identity Card Act and the road traffic regulations.