After decades of voluntary offers, religion is to become a regular subject in Berlin. However, it is unclear where the teachers will come from.

As well as the question of which students will actually choose the offer.

It was one of the surprises of the new coalition of CDU and SPD: Religion is to become a regular subject in Berlin, in an elective area from the 7th grade, in which life skills are to be offered as an alternative to religion. That’s what the coalition agreement says. So far, schools in Berlin have offered the subject voluntarily, without grades and often in the off-peak hours.

However, the introduction will be a long time coming. A “quick fix” is not to be expected, the Senate Department for Education announced on request. This rules out the coming school year, and the year 2024/25 is unlikely. A start in 2025 – the start of the school year on September 6 – would take place just a few weeks before the next elections. The talks are ongoing, as confirmed by the religious communities.

Apart from Bremen, Berlin is the only federal state in which the Bremen Clause, Article 141 of the Basic Law (GG), applies. According to this, Article 7, Paragraph 3 of the Basic Law (religion is a regular subject) does not apply, because a different regulation existed when the Basic Law came into force in 1949. In Bremen as in Berlin, religious instruction is a matter for the churches, religious communities and ideological communities. The state checks the framework plans, pays for the rooms and 90 percent of the teachers’ salaries – from a certain class size, but otherwise has to stay outside.

Student numbers have been falling for years

It remains to be seen how great the interest in Christian religious education is in a city where hardly more than one in five belongs to the Protestant Church (13.4 percent) or the Catholic Church (7.8 percent). In recent years, interest in Protestant and Catholic reli lessons has steadily decreased, although the number of students at general schools has increased (from 346,000 to 389,000). On the other hand, there was a significant increase in the voluntary subject of humanistic life skills.

Shortage of teachers – also in religion

But who should, contrary to expectations, increase the number of Reli students who should actually give the lessons; in times when Education Senator Katharina Günter-Wünsch (CDU) reports 1,500 missing teachers for the coming school year – and a solution is also being sought for over 12,000 unschooled refugee children and young people? The Evangelical Church Berlin-Brandenburg-Silesian Upper Lusatia (EKBO) and the Archdiocese of Berlin have also reported too few teachers for voluntary religious instruction for years; Since 2017, Catholics and Protestants have been learning together in many schools in “denominational-cooperative lessons”.

The Reli teachers are trained by the churches and at the Humboldt University (HU) in Berlin. At the HU, however, the Institute for Islamic Theology and the Institute for Catholic Theology only started operations in 2019/20 – after years of debate. And: According to the university, out of a total of 403 potential, prospective religious education teachers, 381 still do not have a bachelor’s degree. In addition to the two-year master’s degree, they lack the legal clerkship.

The churches don’t educate much

The fact that the primary school teaching degree in Islamic theology started in 2020 with ten places also shows how little a greater need was expected so far; was increased to eleven due to a large number of applicants. If the country “sees additional needs, this would certainly be discussed in the context of university contract negotiations,” according to the HU press office.

Other teachers train EKBO and the Catholic University for Social Sciences in Berlin (KHSB). The EKBO refers to Berlin “summa summarum” – including trainee teachers – but only 76 religious education teachers in training and further education. A third of them only go through a school station as part of a religious education vicariate, so they don’t necessarily want to teach at a school. The KHSB names 15 places in a four-semester continuing education course for religious education every year. The Islamic Federation left a request unanswered.

Controversy over Islam education

The education administration once tried to prevent the start of religious instruction, which was the responsibility of the Islamic Federation, in a veritable marathon of lawsuits. Then as now, there were close personal connections to the Islamist Milli Görus, who were observed (not only) in Berlin by the Office for the Protection of the Constitution. The lawsuit was lost, and the Islamic Federation has been offering classes since 2001. Even as a regular subject, Islamic religion is a special challenge in all federal states because of the question of who to contact.

The commitment of the Berlin CDU, responsible for education policy for the first time in almost 30 years, to religion is not new: in 2009 the “Pro Reli” initiative wanted to implement this in a referendum; The chairman was the Catholic CDU politician Christoph Lehmann. The plan failed with a bang: Less than one in three went to the vote – more than one in two (51.3 percent) voted no. It remains to be seen how successful the Berlin CDU’s Reli Plan is now in government responsibility. (By Jeannette Goddar)