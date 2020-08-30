At the protests held in Berlin on Saturday, 33 police officers were injured, reports TASS…

The law enforcement agencies reported that the most serious clashes took place on the central street of Unter den Linden, where the guards were pelted with stones and bottles. In response, they sprayed pepper spray.

In total, about 38 thousand people took part in several rallies. It is added that 316 demonstrators were detained during the riots.

We will remind, the protesters in Germany oppose the actions of the authorities aimed at combating the coronavirus pandemic.