BERLIN (dpa-AFX) – In Berlin, a mask requirement in the car will apply in future due to Corona. The driver and, when driving in a private car, members of the household are excluded. The Senate decided on Tuesday, as the Governing Mayor Michael Müller (SPD) announced on Tuesday after the Senate meeting. A medical mask is mandatory, as is the case when shopping and when using public transport. The new rules also affect gatherings in the form of a car parade and should come into effect in the coming days. The current infection protection ordinance will be adapted accordingly.

Müller said the regulation had to be sharpened at this point. The corona infection numbers in Berlin are falling. “We’re on the right track. But we want to stick with it, we don’t get cocky.” / Ah / DP / fba