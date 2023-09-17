The Brandenburg Gate, an iconic landmark in Berlin, was covered in orange paint by activists of the Next Generation movement. An initiative designed, according to these activists, to warn about the urgency of the fight against climate change. And to send the signal that it is “time to make a political change” to “move away from fossil fuels,” he justifies his press release.

Activists from the Next Generation movement sprayed spray paint on the Brandenburg Gate, one of the most famous landmarks in Berlin, Germany, on Sunday, September 17, to call for accelerating the exit from fossil fuels and better combating global warming. .

The six pillars of the monument in the heart of the German capital were sprayed with “orange warning paint using prepared fire extinguishers,” the movement said in a statement.

The painting spread across Pariser Platz, the square located at the foot of the monument, leaving luminous traces on the road.

Fourteen people were arrested at the scene, local police told the AFP agency, but did not report any act of violence.

The activists wanted to send the signal that it is “time to make a political change” to “move away from fossil fuels,” according to their statement.

A “climate generation” expert in forceful actions

Tens of thousands of protesters, led by children and adolescents, took to the streets of Berlin and other cities in Germany last Friday to demand more measures from Olaf Scholz’s government to achieve climate goals.

This thirteenth “global climate strike”, organized by the “Fridays for Future” movement – ​​promoted by Swedish activist Greta Thunberg – had as its motto “the end of fossil fuels”.

The German government has ambitious climate goals, but activists doubt its ability to meet its commitments, including meeting 80% of the country’s electricity needs using renewable energy by 2030.

