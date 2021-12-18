Two episodes on which there is a lot to discuss in Atalanta-Rome. Let’s start from the first, right at the dawn of the match, with Roma taking the lead. Abraham starts in the open field, Djimsiti stands in the way and the Englishman pulls the arm of the defender of the Goddess a little, before running away and scoring a goal. Irrati does not whistle (the doubt remains), but the contact is too light to require intervention from the Var. The real mess (later admitted also by the top referees) however he arrives in the 68th minute, when Cristante deflects in his own goal 2-2 after the side of Zapata (shoulder, more than arm). Nasca dal Var informs Irrati of Palomino’s offside, behind the Romanist. The Argentine, however, does not touch the ball. The offside, therefore, can be active (Palomino disturbs Cristante) or passive (the goal would be good), but the task of deciding is not up to the Var, but to the referee after reviewing the episode on the monitor. Nasca, on the other hand, has the network canceled directly. Procedural error, while the interpretation of whether the offside is punishable or not is very subjective. There are elements both to say yes (Palomino’s arms in support) and no.