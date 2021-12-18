In Atalanta-Roma Nasca has the goal of the Bergamo players canceled directly due to Palomino’s offside (who does not touch the ball), but the decision rested with the referee. Mess admitted by the top referees. Bologna-Juventus: Orsato controls the game with confidence
Two episodes on which there is a lot to discuss in Atalanta-Rome. Let’s start from the first, right at the dawn of the match, with Roma taking the lead. Abraham starts in the open field, Djimsiti stands in the way and the Englishman pulls the arm of the defender of the Goddess a little, before running away and scoring a goal. Irrati does not whistle (the doubt remains), but the contact is too light to require intervention from the Var. The real mess (later admitted also by the top referees) however he arrives in the 68th minute, when Cristante deflects in his own goal 2-2 after the side of Zapata (shoulder, more than arm). Nasca dal Var informs Irrati of Palomino’s offside, behind the Romanist. The Argentine, however, does not touch the ball. The offside, therefore, can be active (Palomino disturbs Cristante) or passive (the goal would be good), but the task of deciding is not up to the Var, but to the referee after reviewing the episode on the monitor. Nasca, on the other hand, has the network canceled directly. Procedural error, while the interpretation of whether the offside is punishable or not is very subjective. There are elements both to say yes (Palomino’s arms in support) and no.
Bologna-Juventus
–
Orsato in full control of a substantially quiet race even if it is already in the first 10 ‘that there is something to evaluate. After 30 ”, Barrow escapes towards Juventus’ goal and Bonucci who, with the tip of his right foot, manages to touch the ball before making contact with the Gambian. In Morata’s goal, 6 ‘pt, at the beginning of the action there is a contact (McKennie-Svanberg) that Orsato considers not sanctionable for intensity and dynamics. The “check” confirms: all too light. At 28 ‘, Medel enters Morata, Dominguez tries to catch the ball and pats the Spaniard on the ground with his hand: Orsato shows his usual confidence, warning the Argentine and then McKennie who pushes the rossoblù away in the so-called “confrontation of mass”.
