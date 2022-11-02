Rafael Nadal has drops of sweat pouring out of him, frowning and looking forward, pensive and meditative while Tommy Paul continues his business, deducts points towards victory and separates him from Paris-Bercy at the first change: 3- 6, 7-6(4) and 6-1, in 2h 32m. “ga-fa, ga-fa, ga-fa!”, chants the French fan, seeing that the champion of 22 majors does not debate and that he progressively gives in, that he does not react and that he is going to run out of the giant too soon, as has never happened before in the tournament. That way happens. And the American, incredulous, addresses him at the net, looking at him with reverential respect and wondering what everyone is wondering at that moment, too easy that last set. He has done what he should, but where the hell is Nadal?

Physically and mentally blocked, the man from Manacor retreats to the locker room between questions and leaves a pending task, taking into account that the Turin Masters is just around the corner (from November 13 to 20) and that he can only win filming in training. Decimated by inactivity, the Balearic made too many concessions and now faces a new time trial ahead of the last round of the season for him, during various phases of the unrecognizable match. Blunt (21 winners) and strangely erratic (35 errors, 18 of them with the drive), has barely two weeks to try to turn the situation around and land at the master meeting with options.

The duel passed between indefiniteness, without one or the other seeming to take the definitive step forward nor did any of them want to take the reins. In any case, for better or for worse, it was almost always Paul who proposed something else, the one who added one more point of risk and decided the outcome of the games. As the clock progressed, the American realized that he was facing an earthly Nadal and that he had a great opportunity ahead of him, so while the Mallorcan hesitated, he gradually diluted himself between errors (some of them very unusual) and opened the door too many times. times, he resolutely lunged for the reward. After all, he rarely offers Spanish so much slit.

The story didn’t quite work. He did not enjoy the Majorcan at all, who logically was weighed down by the inactivity and personal anxiety of the last two months. From his resignation in the Wimbledon semifinals to the debut in Bercy, only five matches on the odometer: one against Borna Coric, in Cincinnati, and four at the US Open, where he was but was not, then pending the phone and with his mind on Manacor; On October 8, he became a father for the first time and until that moment he could not concentrate on tennis. As if that were not enough, there, in Flushing Meadows, he again suffered the scourge of the abdominal, as he would later tell at Roger Federer’s farewell in London.

To that second consecutive muscle tear – he had previously had to say goodbye to Wimbledon without playing the semifinals, for the same reason – was added the tension of his first fatherhood and the emotions experienced at the O2 Arena, where he sobbed hand in hand with his Swiss friend. Too much physical and internal turmoil, many curves and, therefore, a complicated landing at Bercy, where he was denied the prize over and over again. He said goodbye and Pablo Carreño stood up, who beat Denis Shapovalov (7-6(2), 2-6 and 6-4) in a tough crossover and will clash this Thursday (not before 7:30 p.m., Movistar) with Paul . The American, 25 years old and 31st in the world, claimed a victory as prestigious as it was surprising. He deserved it, and Nadal collaborated.

