Ángel filed a complaint against two Mexico City police officers for the theft of computer equipment that they took from his car, in a street that is guarded 24 hours a day by a patrol and police!

On February 7, the man returned from vacation and parked his car in front of his home in Colonia Postal, mayor Benito Juarez.

About 40 meters away, 24 hours a day, there is a patrol with an agent on board from the Secretariat of Citizen Security (SSC), after reports by crimes at the Money Orders crossing and Tlalpan Causeway.

Returning to his car to grab a bag of computer equipment, was surprised that the team was not. He checked the recordings of security cameras and noticed that a patrol car had been paired up next to his vehicle for several minutes.

He asked the officer aboard the permanently parked patrol car, but he was told that he had no report. Two hours later, two policemen came to her house to hand over several bags containing her belongings.

According to the agents, the trunk was open and that is why they took the bag, in addition to assuring that they had played unsuccessfully at the house of Angel to let you know what happened.

In April, Ángel went to the Prosecutor’s Office for the Investigation of Crimes Committed by Public Servants to follow up on the complaint, but he has not been informed about the legal situation of the agents, nor has he been summoned to testify.