Mayor of Belgorod Demidov: an unexploded shell is being neutralized in the city

In Belgorod, they began to defuse an unexploded shell. The mayor of the city, Valentin Demidov, announced this in his Telegram-channel.

“Attention, residents! One unexploded shell is being neutralized by explosives technicians from the Ministry of Defense,” the mayor explained.

According to him, people were transported to a safe distance. The mayor also called on city residents to remain calm. At 16:31 Demidov reported on the disposal of ammunition.

Related materials:

The first air raid alert of the day was announced in Belgorod at 12:06 Moscow time. It was canceled 39 minutes later at 12:45 p.m. According to Gladkov, a man was injured in the shelling and was hospitalized in serious condition.

The second air raid alert was announced at 13:16 Moscow time and lasted until 13:51. A third missile alert was declared at 2:27 p.m.

On February 24, 2022, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the start of a special operation in Donbass. Thus, according to him, Moscow responded to requests for military assistance from the heads of the Donetsk and Lugansk people's republics.