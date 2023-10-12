Three people, including a child, died when drone debris fell in Belgorod

Three people, including a child, died when debris from a downed aircraft-type drone fell in the Belgorod region. About it reported Governor of the Belgorod region Vyacheslav Gladkov. To the Ministry of Defense clarifiedthat the drone was shot down by air defense equipment at about 23:50 Moscow time.

Unfortunately, there are dead. The bodies of two people were recovered from the rubble by operational services – a man and a woman. It is believed that there may be a child under the rubble Vyacheslav GladkovGovernor of the Belgorod region

Two more people are in intensive care

Two people were also injured and were placed in intensive care in critical condition. Doctors provide the necessary assistance to those injured.

According to Gladkov, the injured man is in a coma with burns to the respiratory tract, upper and lower extremities, the injured woman has a broken leg and a concussion.

Two residential buildings were destroyed

According to Gladkov, two residential buildings were “virtually destroyed” as a result of the drone’s fall. In addition, several more buildings and three cars were damaged due to the fall of the drone. The footage from the scene of the incident published by the governor shows that in place of residential buildings there is a pile of rubble that is being dismantled by Emergency Situations Ministry employees.

Several planned events will be postponed in Belgorod

“Today we will change the schedule for several events in the city in connection with the events that have occurred. I hope that parents and children will understand everything, because there is a need to reschedule. We are all worried, we all condole with the loved ones and relatives of the victims,” Gladkov wrote.

The governor also promised to provide all necessary assistance to the relatives of the dead and injured.

Earlier, six Ukrainian drones were shot down over the Belgorod region

On October 5, the drones were hit by the air defense system over Belgorod and the Belgorod region. No one was injured and there was no information about damage.