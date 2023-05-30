Last week in the news that in Belgium you will already be fined if you drive 1 km/h too fast. And that is a nice revenue model, because they have a proliferation of speed checks there. On average, there are about 550 fines per hour in Belgium, according to figures The standard. How is that in the Netherlands? Can you also get a speeding fine in the Netherlands for going 1 km/h too fast?

Belgium used to have the problem that section controls did not work. HLN wrote about this that two thirds of the zones that were checked were not working. Now that the problems have been fixed, the speeding tickets are pouring in. In Belgium, violations of up to 10 km/h are treated too hard with a fine of 63 euros. That starts too fast at 1 km/h.

In the Netherlands you have to drive even faster

In the Netherlands you could also get a fine for 1 km/h too fast two years ago. That was only possible on 130 roads. Now there is a lower limit of 4 km/h for all speeds. Where 100 is allowed, you will only be fined from 104 km/h. At 130 only at 134 km/h and so it applies to all speeds. In other words: in the Netherlands you will not be fined for 1 km/h too fast.

And then the measurement correction

Incidentally, it does not mean that you will immediately be fined if you drive 104 km/h in the Netherlands. The police also maintains a measurement correction of 3 percent for roads with a maximum speed above 100 km/h. So if you drive 107 km/h, then there will be another 3.21 kilometers and then you will end up exactly under 104. Here you will in reality only get a ticket from 8 km/h too fast on the highways.