If the question for one million euros is ‘in which country are the strictest rules for bicycle streets?’ you would probably go home with a firm handshake from Robert ten Brink. Because in the Netherlands the only difference with normal roads is that cyclists look at you reproachfully when you pass by by car. In Belgium the rules are a lot stricter.

The newspapaer reports that more and more bicycle streets are appearing in Belgium, although they call the streets there ‘bicycle zones’. While in the Netherlands there are no specific rules for these bicycle-friendly streets, in Belgium you are not even allowed to overtake two-wheelers by car. It doesn’t matter how slow the cyclist drives. So it is hoped that there is a speed pedelec for you.

At the end of this year or early 2024, so-called GAS officials (a kind of BOAs) in Belgium would start issuing fines. For example, these officials also issue fines to people who mow the lawn in Belgium on Sundays. Yes, without kidding: according to VRT you are not allowed to mow grass on Sunday in almost 40 percent of Belgian municipalities.

What is the fine for overtaking a bicycle?

Anyone who overtakes a cyclist in a cycling zone in Belgium and is caught can pay a fine of 58 euros. You can recognize the bicycle streets by a traffic sign and often (just like in the Netherlands) the asphalt is red. A maximum speed of 30 km/h always applies in these cycling zones.