In Belgium, they are done with people holding their phones behind the wheel. In the parts of Halle-Vilvoorde and in East Flanders, the police are now confiscating driving licenses from people who do not use their telephones hands-free. They lose their driver’s license for eight days.

The fact that you can lose your driver’s license in Belgium for not making hands-free calls is not a bluff. More than 25 driving licenses have already been recovered, reports RTL News. The reason behind the measure is the persistent telephone use behind the wheel. One in four Belgians sometimes sends a message while driving.

“According to Vias Institute, 8 percent of fatal accidents are related to the use of telephones while driving, which is estimated to lead to 50 deaths and 4,500 injuries per year,” the Belgian Public Prosecutor’s Office reported in a press release.

Can the Belgian police recover a Dutch driving licence?

Yes you can. The Dutch government reports: ‘If you break traffic rules abroad, a foreign police officer may revoke your Dutch driving licence.’ The moment you lose your Dutch driving license in Belgium, you are not allowed to drive in the Netherlands until you have your pass back.

Dutch driver’s license lost for non-hands-free calling – now what?

The Belgian government should send the driving license back to the RDW. The RDW then sends the driving license to the municipality, where you have to make an appointment to pick it up. If you get a driving ban in Belgium, that driving ban only applies in Belgium.

The moral of this story? Just connect your phone to your bluetooth. And messages can wait.