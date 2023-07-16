PT accepts to discuss the environment within the scope of the agreement, but without threats of sanctions by the European side

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) arrives this Sunday morning (15.Jul.2023) to Brussels, Belgium, to participate in the 3rd Summit Meeting of CELAC (Community of Latin American and Caribbean States) – EU (European Union). The main topic to be discussed is the trade agreement between Mercosur and the European Union. On the subject, Lula must maintain his critical position on possible environmental sanctions and the possibility of foreign companies accessing Brazilian public procurement.

A counter-proposal for an agreement has already been approved by Brazil and sent to the other countries of the South American bloc, which must now technically analyze the proposed terms, according to the report. Power360.

In Belgium, conversations must be between technicians from both sides. Publicly, however, Lula must reinforce his position of criticizing the additional letter sent by the Europeans while there is no definition on the counterproposal that will be made by Mercosur.

The main public criticism that the PT has made is in relation to the possibility of opening public procurement processes to foreign companies. According to him, this niche of state purchases should be used to encourage small and medium-sized companies.

The idea is that, with the pandemic, it became clear that countries need to have the industrial capacity to respond quickly to certain threats, without depending on other nations.

Furthermore, Lula does not want sanctions related to the environment to be foreseen. The Brazilian government, according to the Power360even agrees to discuss the topic, but in a cooperative tone and not one of threats and distrust.

At the beginning of the month, in Argentina, the president said that it was necessary to give an answer “Fast and blunt” to the demands recently presented by the European Union in a letter sent in the context of the negotiation for an agreement between the 2 blocs.

In his speech at the 62nd Summit of Heads of State of Mercosur countries, Lula stated that the document is “unacceptable”.

The European Union will take advantage of the event to present its new investment agenda for Latin America. The ‘Global Gateway Investment Agenda’ strategy focuses on the area of ​​green and digital transition.

According to the Brazilian government, a list of topics will be covered during the trip. Here are the subjects:

renewable energy;

transport;

infrastructure;

digitization and connectivity.

“Lula World Tour”

In his international agenda, Lula prioritized visiting more European countries, such as Portugal, Spain, Italy and France. The petista went to the coronation of Charles III, in the United Kingdom, on a trip that cost R$ 3 million. As for China and the United Arab Emirates, the cost was R$ 6.6 million.

The last time Lula went to Europe, in June, he participated in a summit organized by the French government to discuss a new global financial pact. At the event, he again criticized the additional letter that the European Union sent to Mercosur about the agreement between the blocs.

Before France, Lula went to Rome and the Vatican. Since he took over the Planalto in January, the PT has spent 33 days outside Brazil. He has already been to 12 countries in his new term.

After he took office, the 1st trip outside Brazil was to Argentina and Uruguay, in January. The following month, he went to the United States to meet with US President Joe Biden.

This will be the PT’s 10th international trip in 2023 and the 15th country to be visited, completing 37 days outside Brazil in the year, when he returns on Wednesday (19.Jul) in the morning.