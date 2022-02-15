In Belgium we are moving towards the short four-day working week. Under the government-approved post-pandemic labor market reform, full-time employees will be able to condense all hours of work into four days instead of five. Like this they will have “more flexibility and freedom”, said Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo, explaining that employees will also have the opportunity to work more one week and less than another. The prime minister did not specify when these new rules will come into effect and if there will be exceptions.