23 people have died from COVID-19 in the past three weeks in a nursing home in the Belgian city of Mol, reports Belga…

The burgomaster of the city Wim Kayers told the news agency correspondents about this.

Earlier it was reported that 125 guests and employees of this institution received positive test results for coronavirus after the celebration of St. Nicholas Day, which is celebrated in the country on December 6.

According to Kayers, at the moment the number of deaths in the nursing home has risen to 23 people.

Local authorities believe that a volunteer who played the role of St. Nicholas during the celebration could become a carrier of the infection. A few days later, the man tested positive for COVID-19.

Representatives of the institution, in turn, say that the volunteer did not take off his medical mask and gloves while communicating with the guests. At the same time, the staff carried gifts to their rooms.

It is also reported that the volunteer often visited this nursing home and could become infected himself during one of the visits.

Earlier, Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo announced the decision to quarantine after the detection of coronavirus in French President Emmanuel Macron.